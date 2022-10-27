People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wheels for Warmth starts rolling out tires today.

Today and tomorrow there will be on-site DMV inspections for tire donations at four sites throughout Vermont. Those sites include Barre, Stowe, Williston, and Mendon.

Reusable tires can be donated for free and will be sold at affordable prices during the Tire Sales this Saturday.

Tires that can’t be sold will be recycled for a small fee.

The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises funds for emergency heating assistance.

