Police charge teenager with 1st degree murder from July shooting

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Abdiaziz Abdhikadir(Courtesy: Burlington Police Department)
By Christina Guessferd and Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a three-month-long investigation, the Burlington police department has charged a teenager for a July murder.

The murder was the Queen City’s first in more than two years and with this charge Burlington police have now resolved -- all four of the city’s murder investigations -- in 2022.

Wednesday, police charged 19-year-old Abdiaziz Abdhikadir with first degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak was shot in the head on Luck Street, the evening of July 7th.

Just days before the fatal shooting -- Abdhikadir was arrested and released on conditions -- for possession of a stolen pistol. He is also charged with eight counts of attempted murder for shooting into the Mubarak home in February.

Police say no one was hit but six kids and two adults were inside at the time. Abdhikadir has been behind bars since July-- for a separate shooting -- into a Colchester home in 2021.

At the time he appeared in court for that aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge -- he was named a person of interest in Mubarak’s death.

He’s been held without bail for that Colchester home shooting since July -- because prosecutors said he was a danger to the community.

Related Stories:

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Addressing Burlington gun violence, mayor calls on City Council to support police

Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case

Police say teen involved in fatal shooting, looking to ID another suspect

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers

Latest News

Bank of Burlington
Bank of Burlington open for business
Welch and Malloy
WCAX Debate for U.S. Senate
People playing video games
Are video games as bad for children as it seems? New research says maybe not
From left: Keagan Livingston, Rachel Currier and Em Pariseau at LaVigne
The next generation of morticians is mostly young, female and ‘called’ to the profession