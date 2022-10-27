Police charge teenager with 1st degree murder from July shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a three-month-long investigation, the Burlington police department has charged a teenager for a July murder.

The murder was the Queen City’s first in more than two years and with this charge Burlington police have now resolved -- all four of the city’s murder investigations -- in 2022.

Wednesday, police charged 19-year-old Abdiaziz Abdhikadir with first degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak was shot in the head on Luck Street, the evening of July 7th.

Just days before the fatal shooting -- Abdhikadir was arrested and released on conditions -- for possession of a stolen pistol. He is also charged with eight counts of attempted murder for shooting into the Mubarak home in February.

Police say no one was hit but six kids and two adults were inside at the time. Abdhikadir has been behind bars since July-- for a separate shooting -- into a Colchester home in 2021.

At the time he appeared in court for that aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge -- he was named a person of interest in Mubarak’s death.

He’s been held without bail for that Colchester home shooting since July -- because prosecutors said he was a danger to the community.

