Regional opioid strike force makes 1st arrest, in Maine

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — An osteopathic physician charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances marked the first arrest by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force.

Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, prescribed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose, federal law enforcement officials said. She was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts and released after making an appearance in federal court.

It was the first arrest since the creation of the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which was launched this summer to combat the illegal prescribing of drugs during the opioid epidemic in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The investigation focused on oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, diazepam, clonazepam, and dextroamphetamine prescribed to three patients, according to court records.

A message on Norris’ answering machine said the office is temporarily closed. She didn’t immediately respond to an email message.

Norris’ practice focuses on helping people suffering from pain, addiction, obesity, and other problems using “osteopathy, pharmacology, and empathy,” according to a professional profile posted online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a vehicle Tuesday night on Williston Road...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Becca Balint, left, stands with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch at an Oct. 22 campaign...
Balint likely to be elected Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
Wheels for Warmth starts rolling out tires today.
People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth
Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol.
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt.
Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission