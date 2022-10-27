Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters’ homes have been inundated this fall with swarms of Asian lady beetles. Reporter Kiana Burkes spoke with an expert about what you can do to keep them at bay.

“We don’t look forward to the fall anymore when we have, you know, invasion of the lady beetles,” said Marcy Blauvelt of Waterbury Center. The ladybug lookalikes are crawling their way inside peoples’ homes all over the state. “It’s been the worst I’ve ever seen it. We were being dive-bombed outside and there were hundreds of them inside.”

Experts say the flying beetles will congregate around your home in the fall months to escape the dropping temperatures, often making their way indoors if given the chance. “My daughter was literally vacuuming every 10 minutes. They’ve become a real pest problem. When you can’t go outside when you can’t inhabit your house,” Blauvelt said.

Margaret Skinner, an entomologist with the UVM Extension, says that they’ve been receiving lots of calls expressing concern over the number of lady beetles this year but say they don’t have an explanation for the increase. “I’ve been getting more calls about them than other years. And people always say why are there more this year? And there are so many factors that influence how many you have more, how many there are. I don’t think there’s necessarily more than others,” she said.

Skinner says the species is invasive but they’re not dangerous to humans or pets and are actually beneficial to many plants. “They don’t transmit any diseases and even if they bit you, they’re not going to draw blood or anything. Some people would call it beneficial because the adult will eat about 270 aphids a day, which is really important in some places where aphids are a big problem,” she said.

If you want to get rid of them, she says the best solutions are simple. “If homeowners start seeing one or two in their house, that’s when it’s a really good idea to start really getting them out. They could wash it down with soapy water and that will discourage them. If they have them in their house, they can vacuum them up,” Skinner said. And she doesn’t recommend squishing them. “They can stain fabric or your clothes -- curtains or your clothes -- and they give off kind of a nasty smell that isn’t very attractive.”

“Oh, they’re stinky,” Blauvelt agreed

Even though they might be an annoyance now, Skinner says the lady beetles will be gone by winter. “It’s really just a nuisance, and that nuisance will pass,” she said.

