Teen faces judge in Burlington murder case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have formally charged a local teen they say is responsible for an execution-style murder that killed a young man in Burlington back in July in Burlington. It was a shooting that police say was motivated by a long-running personal dispute.

Nineteen-year-old Adiaziz Abdhikadir pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder a day after police accused him of the murder of 21-year-old Hussien Mubarak.

Several members of the Mubarak family, including Hussein’s mother, father, and siblings were in the courtroom Thursday. This comes more than three months after police say Mubarak was shot point blank in the head, not far from his home in Burlington’s Old North End.

“We allege that this was an execution. We allege that Mr. Abdhikadir planned this, that he attempted to establish for himself an alibi, that he planned out an approach and an exit route,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad.

According to court paperwork, police say they were able to use surveillance cameras as well as a cell phone to track Abdhikadir’s location in the moments before and after the murder. In the hours before the murder, he was dropped off in Winooski, changed his clothes, walked the train tracks through the Intervale, and then attacked Mubarak on Luck Street. They say the two knew each other for a long time and that the murder could have been fueled by jealousy.

“There are allegations that it may have been driven by spite, by a desire to date someone else’s girlfriend. None of these things stack up for a true rationale for murdering someone,” Murad said.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George is prosecuting the case and says the evidence against Abdhikadir is substantial. She requested he be held without bail. “This is an individual who is an extreme risk to our public and we are not willing to accept any risk that he be released back into the community,” she said.

Along with the murder charge, Abdhikadir is also charged with second-degree attempted murder, for allegedly shooting several times into the Mubarak house in February.

Mubarak’s family members declined to comment following the arraignment, but neighbors say they’re hopeful this will bring closure to the family. “No matter what, it was horrific. They will never be the same and we can only hope that the community is uplifting them in any way that they can,” said Genevieve Witman of Burlington.

As we first reported last week, a new organization called the New American Advisory Council was formed recently to take a hands-on approach to address gun violence. The group’s organizer, Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7, says prevention is key. “How do we support people to heal? And also how do we have more people of color who are leaders inspire all the young people that this is all about working hard and achieving the American dream? -- not to kill each other,” he said.

Murad says the police have now resolved all four homicides in the city this year. He says recent arrests have made a significant dent in the possibility of this kind of gunfire happening in Burlington in the future

