UVM celebrates opening of new medical research building

The new Firestone Medical Research Building at UVM.
The new Firestone Medical Research Building at UVM.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont officials Thursday unveiled the new $45 million Firestone Medical Research building at the Larner College of Medicine.

The four-story building is an addition to the health science research facility and boasts more than 60,000 square feet. It took two years to build and will house around 250 faculty, staff, and students working in cardiovascular health, brain health, cancer, and lung disease.

Dr. Steve Firestone, the lead donor, is a graduate of the medical school and dedicated it to his parents. “My dad was such a dedicated physician. I don’t think he could be happier that there will be ongoing research for generations to come. If just one life-saving remedy or discovery is made, it will so justify all the support people have given the project,” he said.

The building is expected to be completely occupied in the next few months.

