Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses

New E-buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agencies Clean School Bus Program.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -New E-buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agencies Clean School Bus Program.

Rebates are being awarded to 22 schools in New York that will help buy four buses for the Malone Central School District and 11 buses for the Salmon River Central School District.

In Vermont, nearly $4.5M will be split between four districts, the White River Valley Supervisory Union, Windsor Central Modified Unified Union School District, Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, and the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a vehicle Tuesday night on Williston Road...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission
Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission
Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels...
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
New E-buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection...
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses