Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -New E-buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agencies Clean School Bus Program.

Rebates are being awarded to 22 schools in New York that will help buy four buses for the Malone Central School District and 11 buses for the Salmon River Central School District.

In Vermont, nearly $4.5M will be split between four districts, the White River Valley Supervisory Union, Windsor Central Modified Unified Union School District, Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, and the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.

