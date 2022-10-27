Vt. high court to rule on noncitizen voting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The question of whether noncitizens can vote in local elections makes it to Vermont’s Supreme Court.

Vermont’s Legislature gave the green light to two charter changes in Montpelier and Winooski last year. The changes allow noncitizens to vote in local elections and on school budgets. The Republican National Committee then sued the two towns.

Wednesday in front of the high court, lawyers representing the GOP and the city of Montpelier gave oral arguments.

Michael Tarrant, a lawyer for Montpelier said, “if you don’t have harm you don’t have standing. Adding people to the voter rolls in Montpelier does not result in harm because there is no weight reduction in your vote. One vote at the end of the day is still worth one vote.”

“In Vermont once an education budget is approved by local voters paying for it becomes the education of the state education fund. In other words, noncitizens are voting for school budgets in which the entire state is obligated to pay.” said Brady Toensing, a lawyer representing the GOP.

A judge previously threw out a similar lawsuit against the city of Winooski though that’s being appealed.

There is no timeline yet on when the high court will rule on the Montpelier case.

