What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?

Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated.

The book tells the story of the “untold story behind the Vatican’s rising influence in America.” It comes from Remnant Publications out of Coldwater, Michigan. They said donors are able to purchase books and have them sent anywhere in the country using zip codes or mailing lists, but couldn’t disclose the donors behind the books in Vermont.

“Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash,” said Essex Junction resident Adam Thompson, “Because it’s cluttering up the lobby. So, I don’t think it really had an effect really.”

Thompson wasn’t a fan of the books and said it was unfortunate so many had to end up in the trash or recycling containers.

Then there were mailers sent from Kokomo, Indiana. “Yeah, no, no correlation,” said Terry Merrell, the chair of the organization “Cross America.” They have the goal of getting a cross into every household in America via mailer.

Vermont is the third state to receive the mailers following Wyoming and Hawaii. Merrell said Vermont came onto their radar after he spotted a survey online marking it as one of the most non-religious states in the country. It doesn’t have to do with the political cycle. He says the decision to deliver 79,000 by hand and by mail now was because of Vermont’s fall foliage. “It was because in the fall Vermont is a beautiful place, that was the only reason.” said Merrell.

They cost about 43 cents a piece, so to accomplish their goal in Vermont, it comes at a cost of about $113,000. Nationwide, would cost the organization over $50,000,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Super Senior: The Book brothers
Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Campaign Countdown: Meet the NH candidates for US Senate