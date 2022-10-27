‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a vehicle Tuesday night on Williston Road...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class
Wheels for Warmth starts rolling out tires today.
People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth
Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol.
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt.
Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission