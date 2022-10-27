Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cooler temperatures continues after a warm start to the week. It will be a clear and cold start to Friday with morning lows beginning the day in the upper 20s and low 30s. We can expect plenty of sunshine after that with a cool, but seasonable afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will be a great weekend heading into Saturday and Sunday as high pressure remains over the region. Skies will be sunny through the duration of the weekend with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will thicken up during the day on Halloween with the chance of a few showers late on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Showers will continue into Tuesday, but we’ll dry out after that for the remainder of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures remaining several degrees above average. Highs will hold in the low to mid 60s.

