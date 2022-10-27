BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a couple of summer-like days with record-breaking high temperatures, we will be getting back to reality today. A cold front coming through during the morning hours will bring a return of more seasonable air to the region. Clouds in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures hold steady in the 50s and slowly fall off into the upper 40s.

It will be mostly clear & cold tonight. Friday will start out frosty. There will be lots of sunshine on Friday with just a few high, thin clouds. Temperatures will be closer to normal for late October, in the low/mid 50s.

With high pressure in control of the weather, skies will stay mostly clear through the weekend. There will be another warming trend heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be well above normal again, but it won’t be nearly as warm as it was over the last couple of days.

A weak low pressure system will be coming through just in time for Halloween with a bit of wet weather, but nothing major. Some showers may linger into early Tuesday before we clear out again.

Yet another MAX Advantage weekend ahead . . . the last one of October. Enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.