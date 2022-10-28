CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region

Latest News

File Photo
Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day
The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways.
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found
A Miami Beach condo was declared unsafe, and its residents were forced to evacuate.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse