Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area.

Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property.

Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them into the boat when he went under.

Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972.

His family says he quote “left behind a tremendous hole in the organization, but a tremendous legacy as well.”

The celebration of life is Saturday at 2 p.m. inside The Breeding Barn.

