Chittenden County housing leaders to renew affordable housing efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County leaders are renewing their efforts to bring more housing to people across the economic spectrum.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission released their 2021 housing production numbers, and the numbers show that they missed their targets.

The goal was to build 1,000 homes, but only 909 went up. What’s worse, only 151 of those homes are considered to be affordable, which is far below the 250 homes that they planned for. That is only 60% of the intended goal.

Burlington is considering other zoning changes that would allow the city to add more than 1,200 units in the next five years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.