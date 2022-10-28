Chittenden County housing leaders to renew affordable housing efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County leaders are renewing their efforts to bring more housing to people across the economic spectrum.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission released their 2021 housing production numbers, and the numbers show that they missed their targets.

The goal was to build 1,000 homes, but only 909 went up. What’s worse, only 151 of those homes are considered to be affordable, which is far below the 250 homes that they planned for. That is only 60% of the intended goal.

Burlington is considering other zoning changes that would allow the city to add more than 1,200 units in the next five years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?

Latest News

File Photo: Canned food
South Burlington neighborhood to collect food, diapers for several non-profits
A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the...
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
File Photo: Construction cones
I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in...
I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday