CityPlace developers discuss next steps for housing development

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get set to see some action at Burlington’s big dig.

CityPlace developers met with Burlington officials today to discuss the next steps for housing development in Chittenden County.

After clearing numerous lawsuits, CityPlace construction and foundation work is set to begin in a matter of weeks.

In addition to retail and commercial space, the project will include 427 housing units - 87 units that are affordable - which will be owned and managed by Community Housing Trust.

Now, CityPlace developers are looking to move forward and finally start building.

CityPlace partner Dave Farrington says, “We’re getting the development agreement in front of the city council next week. That’s going to cut us loose to pick up our foundation permit and get started here middle of November.” He adds, “You’ll see a lot of action over the winter, and then some buildings coming out of the ground in the spring. I think it’s going to be really great for the community of Burlington.”

The CityPlace project, along with the connection of Pine and St. Paul streets, is scheduled to be wrapped up in November of 2025.

