Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police say a Claremont man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

Police responded to Main Street, just west of Westside Avenue before 6:00 p.m. They identified the biker as 64 year old, Aulay Fritz Carlson. Carlson was not breathing when emergency crews arrived, so life saving measures were taken.

Carlson died at the scene. Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown.

