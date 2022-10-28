I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond.
There will be a rolling roadblock on I-89 southbound from Exit 12 to Exit 11 lasting approximately 15 minutes Friday at 10 a.m.
Drivers won’t be able to get onto I-89 at exit 12. That’s so crews can remove existing line striping and alter the lane pattern to allow for one-lane traffic southbound.
Then from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday 6 a.m., I-89 northbound will be closed at Exit 10 in Waterbury.
Finally, all lanes in this I-89 work zone are expected to re-open Sunday morning at 6 a.m.
