Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side.

For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair.

This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction. On Saturday night, the northbound interstate will be closed at Exit 10 in Waterbury as crews remove equipment.

VTrans says all lanes will be open first thing Sunday Morning.

