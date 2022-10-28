Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side.

For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair.

This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction. On Saturday night, the northbound interstate will be closed at Exit 10 in Waterbury as crews remove equipment.

VTrans says all lanes will be open first thing Sunday Morning.

Related stories:

VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency

Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found

Latest News

City Place construction Burlington
CityPlace developers discuss next steps for housing development
Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws
x
Chittenden County housing leaders to renew affordable housing efforts
File Photo: Canned food
South Burlington neighborhood to collect food, diapers for several non-profits