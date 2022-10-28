Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury is set to decide the fate of accused killer Aita Gurung.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in the murder case today.

Aita Gurung is accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. Today, the state and defense made their final arguments to the jury. Both sides referred back to evidence from witnesses, graphic video, and expert testimony.

Prosecutors broke down evidence in an attempt to prove that Gurung knew what he was doing, and acted with intent, referring to Gurung’s conversation with psychiatrists on the day of the murder.

Assistant Attorney General Sophie Stratton says, “No, the voices aren’t saying anything in particular. He said his mind was 75% okay and 25% uncontrolled at the time of the attack.”

The state argued that during the murder, and in conversations with experts afterward, Gurung was able to conform his behavior to the law.

Assistant Attorney General Rose Kennedy says, “Isn’t there a part of him that still is trying to minimize what he did? ‘Oh, I just pulled out a small knife...’ Doesn’t that show you that he can appreciate the criminality of his behavior?”

The state also argued that the defense’s doctors had incomplete analysis because they didn’t consider the impact of prior domestic violence incidents.

The defense argued that the state’s expert did not give as much thought to Gurung’s mental illness as those who treated him.

Defense attorney Sandra Lee focused on Gurung’s history of mental illness, including periods of psychosis. She says Gurung would drink beer to help combat those symptoms, and on the day of the murder desperately wanted beer.

Lee says, “Yelling, loud voices, sharp criticism, whatever it is, because of his psychotic process, it triggers his fear. It triggers his paranoia. It triggers what he’s been reporting all along.”

Lee says Gurung was in that state at the time of the murder, arguing that he was insane, and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury will begin deliberations Monday.

