Local soda shop offers Halloween-themed drink inspirations

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new spot in Burlington to grab a bubbly drink.

The Venetian Soda Lounge opened on Pine Street last month, offering a variety of cocktails and mocktails.

Our Elissa Borden joined us live from the Venetian Soda Lounge on Pine Street.

During the day, the Venetian Soda Lounge is a family-friendly fountain shop with snacks and creemees. At night, it turns into a speakeasy with adult beverages for people to come enjoy.

Justin Bunnell owns Venetian Ginger Ale, and now the Venetian Soda Lounge. When asked where the idea to open a soda lounge came from, Bunnell said, “We have a long history in Burlington. My great-great-grandfather started Venetian Ginger Ale 100 years ago here in this exact building.” He adds, “Recently I thought it would be fun to bring it back to life.

They also offer “jerked” sodas. Bunnell says a jerked soda is when you take soda syrup and hit it with carbonated water. He says, “the reason you call it jerk is because you pull the handle back to get the soda.”

Many of those jerked sodas are used in elaborate, thoughtful beverages with multiple ingredients, but no alcohol.

Bunnell says they make their syrups in-house with fresh fruit and no artificial flavorings. His favorite is the maple cola.

They offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
UVM keeps to freeze tuition for fifth straight year
Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial
SDF
North Country support staffer pens book about the job
SDF
North Country support staffer pens book about the job