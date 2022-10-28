Local soda shop offers Halloween-themed drink inspirations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new spot in Burlington to grab a bubbly drink.

The Venetian Soda Lounge opened on Pine Street last month, offering a variety of cocktails and mocktails.

During the day, the Venetian Soda Lounge is a family-friendly fountain shop with snacks and creemees. At night, it turns into a speakeasy with adult beverages for people to come enjoy.

Justin Bunnell owns Venetian Ginger Ale, and now the Venetian Soda Lounge. When asked where the idea to open a soda lounge came from, Bunnell said, “We have a long history in Burlington. My great-great-grandfather started Venetian Ginger Ale 100 years ago here in this exact building.” He adds, “Recently I thought it would be fun to bring it back to life.

They also offer “jerked” sodas. Bunnell says a jerked soda is when you take soda syrup and hit it with carbonated water. He says, “the reason you call it jerk is because you pull the handle back to get the soda.”

Many of those jerked sodas are used in elaborate, thoughtful beverages with multiple ingredients, but no alcohol.

Bunnell says they make their syrups in-house with fresh fruit and no artificial flavorings. His favorite is the maple cola.

They offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

