Ludlow man acquitted of murdering girlfriend’s baby

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ludlow man has been found not guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s baby back in 2018.

After a week-long trial and more than a dozen witnesses, a jury found Tyler Pollender-Savery not guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s baby.

Channel 3′s Adam Sullivan was at the court when the verdict was read and spoke with the family of the little boy.

Tyler Pollender-Savery did not react as he was acquitted of murder. Prosecutors say he strangled and/or smothered Karsen Rickert in his Ludlow home in 2018.

Tears rolled down the cheeks of the boy’s mom, Abigail Wood, after Friday’s verdict. She says, “I don’t think it is right that he didn’t get the justice he deserves.”

Karsen’s biological father was at a loss for words. Other family members did not mask their grief. His grandmother added, “Terrible. I think that they didn’t consider everything that was put out there.”

Throughout the trial and during Friday’s closing statements, prosecutors claimed Pollender-Savery killed the boy out of jealousy, upset that Wood was thinking about moving out and rekindling a relationship with Karsen’s dad.

Franklin Paulino, the prosecutor in the case, said “He is the only person that had the opportunity, the intent, the plan, and the motive.”

But, the defense argued that the evidence to back that up simply wasn’t there, casting doubt on whether the baby’s death was a homicide.

Defense attorney David Sleigh says, “It’s been a four-year ordeal based on really skinny evidence and some inadequate pathology. And we are very grateful for the jury’s verdict.”

Pollender-Savery hugged family members after the verdict before being taken into custody on a federal detainer for an unrelated drug and weapons case. His friends and family in court declined to comment on the verdict.

Wood adds, “He was a perfect baby. He was absolutely perfect in every way. And me and my entire family loved him so much.”

Prosecutors declined to comment on today’s verdict. They referred all questions to the Attorney General’s office.

Related stories:

Trial underway for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby

Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby

Ludlow man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend’s baby

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.