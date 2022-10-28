Ludlow man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend’s baby

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ludlow man has been found not guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s baby back in 2018.

11-month-old Karsen Rickert was found unresponsive in his bed in Ludlow and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Prosecutors say Tyler Pollender-Savery had both the opportunity and motive for the crime.  They say he killed the boy out of jealousy, upset the baby’s mom, Abigail Wood, who was thinking about moving out and rekindling a relationship with Rickert’s biological dad.   

But, the defense argued that there simply was not enough evidence for a conviction and even cast doubt on whether the baby’s death was a homicide. After two hours of deliberating, the jury sided with the defense, meaning there was enough reasonable doubt in their minds for an acquittal.   

Adam Sullivan will have a reaction tonight on the Channel Three News.

