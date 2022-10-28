Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A New York man charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in the Vermont town of Danby after modern DNA techniques linked him to the crime has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Louise appeared in court briefly Friday where he entered the plea to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 76-year-old George Peacock and 73-year-old Catherine Peacock.

The 79-year-old Louise, of Liverpool, New York, was charged earlier this month. Louise had been considered a suspect in the killings early in the investigation, but police couldn’t make the definitive connection until recent DNA testing identified a drop of George Peacock’s blood found in Louise’s car in 1989.

