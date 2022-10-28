Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

(KGWN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A New York man charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in the Vermont town of Danby after modern DNA techniques linked him to the crime has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Louise appeared in court briefly Friday where he entered the plea to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 76-year-old George Peacock and 73-year-old Catherine Peacock.

The 79-year-old Louise, of Liverpool, New York, was charged earlier this month. Louise had been considered a suspect in the killings early in the investigation, but police couldn’t make the definitive connection until recent DNA testing identified a drop of George Peacock’s blood found in Louise’s car in 1989.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?

Latest News

x
Chittenden County housing leaders to renew affordable housing efforts
File Photo: Canned food
South Burlington neighborhood to collect food, diapers for several non-profits
A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the...
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
File Photo: Construction cones
I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday