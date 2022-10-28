Missing Massachusetts girl found

File Photo
File Photo(Raynham Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Oct. 28, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe.

Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver.

She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday.

They say because of a neurological diagnosis, she struggles with impulse control and is easy to lure.

Police now say Weaver was found safe in New York City thanks to help from the NYPD and FBI as well as the Raynham Police Department.

