North Country family finally honored for their service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it.

The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army.

Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor, says “When you collect in the presence of individuals like this, you can’t help to be inspired by their example. From every town, from every village, from every city, from every county, every state. We should be grateful as a nation for their contributions.”

The family of 12 lived in a one-room schoolhouse: a mom, her 8 sons, and 3 daughters. Mr. Blair died at a young age, leaving his wife to raise the kids and run the farm. All of the sons served in the army so they could send money home to their mother. 4 of those brothers were in Plattsburgh on Friday.

Two brothers said, “Like everybody here said, we are here to honor our mother. She’s the one that put up with the most, so she worked the hardest. We’re proud of her. She did her best to give us everything that we needed, we gave it back to her by serving.”

The Honor Flight took those brothers out at the beginning of October after they discovered the Blair family had never been honored for their service. And, the organization put together a parade for them Friday. Honor Flight says it’s important for every veteran to be recognized.

Barre Finnegan of North Country Honor Flight says, “When you have four family members that are here and present, and there are four other family members that passed away beforehand, having eight people in the military is just unheard of. So it’s so important for us to recognize them while we still have time to do that.”

Susan Bruno is a niece of the Blair brothers. She played a big part in making this all possible and says the celebration is long overdue. She says, “I am so, so happy for them to finally get that recognition. To finally say hey, thank you. Thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice.”

A thank you the Blair brothers thought may never come. They add, “Nothing like this, big surprise. A total surprise today.”

