North Country support staffer pens book about the job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee at a North Country school wants you and your kids to know about the role of support staff.

So, he’s written a book about it.

Andrew Kirkpatrick is a teaching assistant in Malone, New York. He’s been working in education for about a decade and realized that many people don’t know what he or other support staff do. So he wrote a children’s book about the vital roles they play.

Kirkpatrick says, “I would hope that parents and kids read the book together, or parents read it to their kids, and it fosters more communication and parents can better advocate for the student.”

The book is now available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

