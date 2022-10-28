North Country support staffer pens book about the job

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee at a North Country school wants you and your kids to know about the role of support staff.

So, he’s written a book about it.

Andrew Kirkpatrick is a teaching assistant in Malone, New York. He’s been working in education for about a decade and realized that many people don’t know what he or other support staff do. So he wrote a children’s book about the vital roles they play.

Kirkpatrick says, “I would hope that parents and kids read the book together, or parents read it to their kids, and it fosters more communication and parents can better advocate for the student.”

The book is now available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

Channel 3′s Darren Perron spoke with Kirkpatrick about his experience.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
UVM keeps to freeze tuition for fifth straight year
Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial
SDF
North Country support staffer pens book about the job