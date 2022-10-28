Pumpkin patches are picked over with growers praising a good season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is on Monday, which means this weekend is the last chance to get that perfect pumpkin to carve before the holiday.

Both managers of Whicomb’s Land of Pumpkins and Corn Maze and Sam Mazza’s Farm Market say mother nature helped them out in more ways than one this season.

“When it’s raining and everything else people tend to grocery store shop and don’t make an outing of it.,” said Mary Whitcomb, with Whitcomb’s Land of Pumpkins and Corn Maze. “So the weather this year, were only open one day during the week and on the weekends and the weekends were just gorgeous.”

Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney is balancing pumpkins in the WCAX Weather Orchard and shares the super sales this year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.