Senior Planet re-opens for the first time since March 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been two weeks since the grand re-opening of Senior Planet in Plattsburgh.

During the pandemic, Senior Planet, which is run by AARP, was forced to shut its doors and shift online. Now that it’s back open, the center offers a wide range of tech support, from scheduled appointments to online classes, as well as lectures.

Seniors at the center say this environment is more than tech support; it’s about community.

Rose Martin has been going there for years and says this center helped her get back in touch with technology. She says, “I had a heart attack. I had lost my ability to communicate well. On the telephone, I use my arms and my brain. This has helped me get back on my feet.”

The center will start class sessions in the next two weeks.

