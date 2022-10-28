South Burlington neighborhood to collect food, diapers for several non-profits

Orchard neighborhood in South Burlington collects food, home supplies, and diapers for community
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A neighborhood in South Burlington is getting groceries together to feed people throughout Chittenden County.

It’s the eighth annual Food Drive Plus with the Orchard Neighborhood and Friends.

Everyone is welcome to donate. Organizer Louis Godin says they’re looking for things like laundry detergent, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, and nonperishable food.

For the first time this year, they’re collecting diapers.

The Community Health Center in Burlington, Feeding Chittenden, and the Junior League Diaper Bank benefit from this collection.

“For me, there’s always a great need from year to year for donations. You know, we do what we can. We’ve raised over 10,000 pounds of food in the last seven years and hopefully this year we can add to that total,” said Godin.

Donations are being accepted every Saturday in November and December.

You can reach out to Godin here: NHNProject@webeventplanner.com

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdiaziz Abdhikadir
Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting
Elliot Russell
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region

Latest News

A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the...
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
File Photo: Construction cones
I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in...
I-89 construction zone to re-open fully Sunday
Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day.
Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day