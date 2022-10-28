South Burlington neighborhood to collect food, diapers for several non-profits

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A neighborhood in South Burlington is getting groceries together to feed people throughout Chittenden County.

It’s the eighth annual Food Drive Plus with the Orchard Neighborhood and Friends.

Everyone is welcome to donate. Organizer Louis Godin says they’re looking for things like laundry detergent, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, and nonperishable food.

For the first time this year, they’re collecting diapers.

The Community Health Center in Burlington, Feeding Chittenden, and the Junior League Diaper Bank benefit from this collection.

“For me, there’s always a great need from year to year for donations. You know, we do what we can. We’ve raised over 10,000 pounds of food in the last seven years and hopefully this year we can add to that total,” said Godin.

Donations are being accepted every Saturday in November and December.

You can reach out to Godin here: NHNProject@webeventplanner.com

