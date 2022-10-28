SUNY Plattsburgh hosts domestic violence vigil: “Nothing haunts me more than the what-ifs”

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Thursday dozens of students and community members gathered at the Plattsburgh Field House to remember victims of domestic violence and honor survivors.

October is domestic violence awareness month-but organizers of Thursdays candlelight vigil say the conversation doesn’t stop at the end of the month. “I’m here today to talk about Ariana Hagen,” said Monica Garrow, one of Hagen’s good friends. Hagen was killed by her boyfriend in August of 2021. “I was always in awe of her ability to make whoever she was with feel like the most important person in the world.”

Unfortunately, Garrow isn’t alone in grieving a loved one lost to domestic violence. In 2018, 1,014 women were killed by male intimate partners. Thursdays vigil was to honor people, like Hagen, that had a lot to offer the world. “I wish I could go back on and hold on to those laughs a little longer and look at her smile a little longer,” Garrow continued.

Laurel Polttila from STOP Domestic Violence says conversations about domestic violence need to stop happening behind closed doors. “If one in four women are experiencing intimate partner violence, that means there are a lot of people here living under that pressure,” Polttila said. “Let’s get it to the light. Let’s talk about it. Let’s get it out of that dark place.”

Not only was this event intended to honor victims and survivors, but to educate people on the signs. Briana Reeves, also with STOP Domestic Violence says abuse isn’t always obvious. “Domestic violence is like an onion. There’s a lot of layers to it. Domestic violence isn’t just what people think of when they say ‘oh there’s a black eye,’” Reeves said. “Yes, that’s domestic violence but there’s emotional abuse. There’s economic abuse. There’s psychological abuse, so it’s a lot more in depth than people seem to think sometimes.”

Following tearful testimonies and a moment of reflection, the organizers had one major ask of those in attendance; Openly discuss domestic violence because saying anything is better than saying nothing at all.

“Nothing haunts me more than the what-ifs,” Garrow said. “What if I paid more attention? What if she would’ve hinted? What if she hinted and I didn’t realize? What I ask of everyone today is if you see something or know something, say something.”

Domestic Violence Resources: STOP Domestic Violence, STEPS to end Domestic Violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.