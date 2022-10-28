Vermont early voter turnout tops 100,000

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up: if you’re planning to vote by mail, you need to send your ballot by Monday for it to arrive on time.

So far, over 108,000 Vermonters have voted early and absentee.

After Monday, you’ll have to drop your ballot off at your Town Clerk’s office, at a secure drop box, or at the polls on Election Day.

In the 2020 presidential election, 270,000 Vermonters voted by mail. Compare that to 2018, when that number was over 72,000.

Secretary of State Jim Condos expects another 30,000 ballots to come in before Election Day. He says, " I think the simple message today is sign, seal, and send. Get your ballot into the mail if you’re mailing it by Monday at the latest.”

This year, town clerks can also fix so-called defective ballots containing voter errors. They have already cured 189 total ballots.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.