Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day.

That means dozens of places across Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York will be accepting medicine.

That includes police departments, sheriff’s offices, and pharmacies.

For example, the VA Medical Centers are taking controlled substances and expired prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in White River Junction and Manchester, New Hampshire.

For the list of Vermont drop-off locations, see the Vermont health department website.

