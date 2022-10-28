Vermont Secretary of State reminds voters to make a voting plan

Vermont’s Secretary of State is encouraging voters to get your mail-in ballots ready over the weekend.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Secretary of State is encouraging voters to get your mail-in ballots ready over the weekend.

Secretary Jim Condos says ballots need to be in the mail by this Monday, the 31st, to make sure they get back to the correct Town Clerk in time for Election Day.

He said to place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside, making sure to seal the mailing envelope.

Condos says more than 85,000 Vermonters have already voted in the election.

If you’re planning to mail it, do so by Monday. Otherwise, bring it with you on Election Day.

