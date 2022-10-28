WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Closing arguments are expected Friday in the insanity-defense trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017.

The prosecution in the nearly three-week trial has tried to show the jury that Aita Gurung was responsible for killing his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injuring his mother-in-law. Prosecutors showed graphic video to the jury of the incident and provided witness testimony from those who watched the violence unfold, focusing on Gurung’s history of domestic violence and alcohol use.

The defense case has focused on Gurung’s mental state. Witnesses have included Burlington police officers who interacted with Gurung just days before the murder and testified to his unusual behavior. Several medical experts have also been called in to testify, including one who diagnosed Gurung with major depressive disorder with psychotic symptoms like paranoia and hearing voices in his head.

The case against Gurung -- and suspects in two other insanity-defense cases -- was dropped by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George back in 2019, only to be picked up soon after again by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office following pressure from the Scott administration.

