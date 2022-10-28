BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Temperatures today were on par for late October or early November, but warmer than normal conditions return for the weekend and last all the way through next week. Before we get there, expect another chilly night with lows ranging from the low 20s to low 30s for most. The coolest temperatures will be in the NEK and Adirondacks, and the best chance to see some low 30s will be along Lake Champlain.

High pressure will keep the sky mainly clear overnight with light winds, and will remain in place through the weekend. There will be plenty of sun Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning to near 60 on Saturday, and solidly into the 60s on Sunday. Overall, it will be a fantastic late fall weekend to get outside and enjoy. It will be perfect for yardwork or early Halloween activities.

The high pressure center will begin to shift east into Monday, meanwhile a weakening low pressure system will be headed our way from the southwest. Fortunately, Halloween is trending dry overall, but there will be more clouds around. There is still a small chance for a couple light, scattered showers by Monday evening, but trick-or-treat should be dry for most.

We could see a couple light showers into Tuesday before drying out again through the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year through the next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s most days.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.