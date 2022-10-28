Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After the coldest morning of the season yet so far, we will be warming up to just about normal levels today with lots of sunshine as high pressure is now anchored over the northeast.

It will be another cold start to the day early on Saturday morning. But then we will warm up nicely with wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures will continue to be mild for this time of year for the rest of the weekend and into next week, too.

Halloween is looking good at this point! A system coming out of the southern plains will be making a run at the northeast with some rain showers, but right now it looks like it will hold off until the late overnight hours on Monday night and a bit into Tuesday . . . well after trick-or-treat time.

It will dry out again by mid-week. Temperatures will be staying a good deal above normal (normal high this time of year is 54° in Burlington).

Lots & lots of MAX Advantage weather ahead of us. Enjoy! -Gary

