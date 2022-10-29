Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical.

Because of a declining congregation and financial struggles, Immaculate Conception closed their doors for good in 2018. Now, parishioners hope to see the church demolished. This week, they initiated the process for a demolition permit for a second time. They call an effort to desanctify the church. Channel 3 spoke with John Caulo a consultant for the parishioners, who says leadership wants to guarantee the building won’t be used for any secular purposes.

“As a sacred space, this is a place the people, the parishioners of the church have been baptized, held confirmation ceremonies, got married, and held funerals,” Caulo explained. Parishioners applied for the first demolition permit in December of 2021. They say they withdrew the application after city officials told them it would violate an ordinance addressing demolition of historic structures.

That ordinance says buildings must be at least 50 years old as one of the requirements, but this church is not. The original building built in 1867 was destroyed by a fire in the early 1970′s. The one there today was built to replace it 1977. A group called ‘Preservation Burlington’ is against the potential demolition, saying it’s a landmark. They sent Channel 3 a statement saying:

“Preservation Burlington has been advocating for the adaptive reuse of this important Burlington landmark for many years now. It is disheartening to see the Catholic church again proposing demolition, and we would welcome the opportunity to work with them on a redevelopment plan that respects the building and landscape and incorporates them into Burlington’s urban fabric once again.”

Others disagree, saying the space could be used for something more useful, like housing or a community center. “Personally, I don’t care if the building is torn down,” said Lynnette Combs from Montpelier, while waiting for the bus. “I don’t think it’s very pretty, but I would like to see the space used for something.” “As it stands, I don’t think it brings value,” said Sam from Williston. “Even if it is historical, I think we need to focus on the residents that are here and currently have needs.” Caulo tells Channel 3 when and if the church is demolished, the land will be sold. Those proceeds will go toward a homeless outreach program in the Old North End and repairs at the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s on Allen Street. Many parishioners who once attended Immaculate Conception go there now. Caulo says the land will not be sold until demolition takes place. He says he expects a developer to create mix-use space, as that’s what Burlington’s form zoning allows.

