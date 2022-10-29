Road closure in Swanton

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State police say Route 2 in Swanton is down to one lane at this time.

US Route 2 near Middle Road is open to one lane of traffic until further notice. The closures are expected to last for several hours, so motorists should expect delays in the area.

The Department of Public Safety says power crews are working on the lines and first responders are on the scene. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

