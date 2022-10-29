Vermont Gas Systems working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One-third of the state’s total greenhouse gases come from the building thermal sector, second only to transportation.

We have made strides in the transportation sector on policy, but the thermal sector can be tricky, according to the agency of natural resources.

Vermont Gas Systems, CEO Neale Lunderville says their electric heat pump water heaters is one small part of the state’s emissions reduction equation.

VGS says it’s the first gas only utility in the country to offer them. They say showing the public what they are capable of is key.

“Customers can get the benefit of having an electric heat pump water heater in their home,” Lunderville said.

A new unit plus install will run you about $4,000, but Lunderville says the cost savings coming in time -- but impacts on the climate are immediate.

“We want to make sure that everything we are doing is reducing greenhouse gas emissions while making sure our customers have access to safe, reliable and affordable energy.”

In 2022, the state created a “switch and save” program to incentivize Vermonters to switch to electric heat pump water heaters to reduce our emissions. $5 million got funneled in, but the state of Vermont still faces an uphill battle in the building and thermal sector.

“We are looking at leveraging those federal funds and with an eye toward providing the most comprehensive services to customers that we can,” Department of Public Service Director, Melissa Bailey said.

The sector makes up about one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, similar to transportation, but it’s harder to tackle. It’s made up of residential and commercial space and the emissions stem energy usage.

“Vermont has a really old building stock, one of the oldest in the nation, so that’s one of the challenges,” Bailey said.

She says its also funding sources for costly appliances, and getting landlords on board.

Unlike transportation, appliances can last decades, meaning less upgrading, and a lack of new housing stock coming online with more efficient appliances.

Bailey says with more federal funding in the pipeline, they are looking at how to ensure more people make significant upgrades when appropriate.

Also utilities like Green Mountain Power, electric co-ops and Vermont Gas Systems have to continue to engage customers with information on an electric transition.

But then there are electricity costs.

“The need to keep electricity affordable so that customers can be able to make these decisions,” Bailey said. “The goal is to reduce the costs over the long term.”

Vermont Gas Systems says they have begun diversifying their portfolio of services beyond being a gas supplier. Ultimately, committing to a greener company and future.

“From weatherization, to in home innovation to alternative supply, have less greenhouse gas emissions overall,” Lunderville said.

