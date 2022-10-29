What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday.

There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.

The Rutland Halloween Parade kicks off on Madison and Strongs Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and will weave its way through downtown.

White River Junction’s Gory Daze 2022 starts at 6:00 p.m. with a parade at 8:00 p.m. leaving from the Main Street Museum.

The Middlebury Spooktacular runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and features a trick-or-treat trail around downtown Middlebury, followed by crafts and dancing at the Town Hall Theater.

Plattsburgh will host a downtown public trick-or-treat event from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Richmond’s Halloween celebration runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Richmond Town Green.

Halloween in Winooski is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Come see the amazing display of 1000 jack-o-lanterns, enjoy music and activities for kids, and event specials from local vendors and businesses.

There are also numerous evening-time Halloween events happening across the region, including Halloween Laser Fright Night in Plattsburgh, a Halloween dance in Montpelier, Fairfax’s Spooktacular Halloween Night Out, and the Scare-fest Film and Dance Party in Vergennes.

The North Country Planetarium in Plattsburgh will host their Halloween Laser Fright Night from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Get your dancing shoes on and head to Bethany Church in Montpelier for a Halloween Dance from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided, though organizers say potluck dishes are also welcome.

The Fairfax Community Center’s Spook-tacular Halloween Night Out will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s aimed at kids ages 5-12 and will feature food and games.

The Vergennes Opera House will host their annual Scarefest Film and Dance Party from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will be a scary movie screening followed by a dance party and costume contest.

Of course, costumes are encouraged at all of these events.

Or, if you aren’t feeling spooky, check out the Wheels for Warmth Tire Sales in Barre and Mendon. Recycle, donate, and purchase used tires to help provide emergency heating assistance to vulnerable Vermonters this winter. From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today, head to the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre or Casella Construction in Mendon to check it out.

You could also learn the sport of curling! From 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Barwood Arena in White River Junction, Upper Valley Curling is hosting a Learn to Curl Workshop. Organizers say they’ll teach you everything you need to know, including how to sweep, how to deliver a stone, and why it’s called curling in the first place. There is no experience necessary, and all equipment is provided. The workshop is for ages 12 and up and costs $30 per person.

