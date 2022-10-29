BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was quite cold again. However, the weekend is looking great, with warmer temperatures. Today will be sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching the low 60s. Enjoy!

Halloween is looking more ideal for trick-or-treaters, with any showers holding off until the overnight hours. Highs will be pleasant, getting into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A weak system will bring just a few showers overnight and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny.

Dry and mild weather will continue Wednesday through Friday, with highs generally in the low 60s, and lows in the 40s.

