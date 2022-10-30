13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 13th annual Burlington Halloween Bike Parade Sunday afternoon started at City Hall Park. Participants were dressed to impress, rode their bikes around the Queen City and the ride ended at Roosevelt Park for a celebration. Organizers of the annual ride said they think this was one of the best turnouts they’ve had so far.

