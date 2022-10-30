Barktober event raises money for the Humane Society

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Switchback brewing company hosted their own Halloween celebration Saturday. There weren’t just people wearing costumes. It was dogs too.

In partnership with the Humane Society Of Chittenden County Switchback Brewing Company hosted the annual Barktober Halloween Bash.

Dog owners were invited to bring their dogs in costume while they enjoyed hot dogs and beer.

Every dollar per hotdog and pint is donated to the humane society put towards their efforts in the community.

Dog lovers say they were happy to come and support.

“I have a special place in my heart for the humane society, or just adopting dogs in general. So I love switchback breweries anyway. Then the fact that it combined with the dogs as well and fundraising is awesome,” said Caitlyn Wilson.

The Humane Society says the brewing company has been a great partner to them for the past 7 years.

