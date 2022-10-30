Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police arrested two men for aggravated assault following an incident on Church Street early this morning.

Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Church Street. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground, and two people restrained by witnesses.

Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson and Dominic Lewis of Winooski were tackled to the ground to keep them from stomping on the victim’s head.

The victim is currently in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center. Horner and Lewis were arrested and brought to the Northwest Correctional Facility.

