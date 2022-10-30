Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb.

The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.

“There are a lot of things we can do to continue Marshall’s legacy. I’m here to remind you to enjoy the little things in play. watch the sunset, notice the shape of the clouds, go for a walk, volunteer, get outside, invite people to join you. All martial wanted was for others to be able to enjoy life as much as he did.” Said Diana Short, Marshall Webb’s stepdaughter

Hundreds of people attended the service, and those close to him say he will be remembered for his intelligence, patience, and kindness.

