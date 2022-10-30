Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident.

Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot… the person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital trying his hardest to recover. But he’s finally made it back home and the warm welcome he’s received from his community members is something he says he’ll always remember.

“I’ll never forget it. It’s been a big it’s been a blessing. They came out and supported me. It’s been a long ride and I still have a long way to go. But I’m gonna get there. I got a huge support group, and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Cameron

Cameron says he’s thankful for all the help he and his family has received and will continue working on his recovery.

