High School Cross Country Champions Crowned in Thetford

The high school cross country state champions were crowned on Saturday.
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In division one, St. Johnsbury’s boys team and the girls from CVU captured first. Matthew Servin (CVU) and Allice Kredell (CVU) took home individual honors.

In division two, U-32 won its seventh consecutive title for boys, and the Raiders girls claimed their second in three years. Avery Smart (Montpelier) won the boys individual, and Ginger Long (U-32) won for girls.

In division three, Craftsbury claimed its third straight for boys, while Thetford won its second consecutive for girls. Charlie Kehler (Craftsbury) and Anita Miller (White River Valley) won individual titles.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

