High School Cross Country Champions Crowned in Thetford

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school cross country state champions were crowned on Saturday.

In division one, St. Johnsbury’s boys team and the girls from CVU captured first. Matthew Servin (CVU) and Allice Kredell (CVU) took home individual honors.

In division two, U-32 won its seventh consecutive title for boys, and the Raiders girls claimed their second in three years. Avery Smart (Montpelier) won the boys individual, and Ginger Long (U-32) won for girls.

In division three, Craftsbury claimed its third straight for boys, while Thetford won its second consecutive for girls. Charlie Kehler (Craftsbury) and Anita Miller (White River Valley) won individual titles.

