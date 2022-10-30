Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A state watchdog says New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that the Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles fell short in their oversight of the limousine. Lang’s report said that while no evidence was discovered of misconduct or malfeasance by employees of the two agencies, it found “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that kept the limousine operator’s misconduct from being promptly identified and addressed.

