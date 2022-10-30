Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire.

A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.

10-year-old Kyriana Couture and her 7-year-old sister Kelsey were thrown from the truck and died. Authorities say Couture was high and had drugs in his system, was speeding in an unregistered truck, and had a suspended license.

