Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire.

A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.

10-year-old Kyriana Couture and her 7-year-old sister Kelsey were thrown from the truck and died. Authorities say Couture was high and had drugs in his system, was speeding in an unregistered truck, and had a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.